Home / Boxing Videos / “Plenty More To Give!” – Callum Smith & Eddie Hearn Eye Buatsi After Comeback KO

“Plenty More To Give!” – Callum Smith & Eddie Hearn Eye Buatsi After Comeback KO

Matchroom Boxing 24 mins ago Boxing Videos



Callum Smith admits a fight with Joshua Buatsi is the target after stopping Carlos Galvan in Birmingham. ‘Mundo’ talks post-fight alongside Eddie Hearn after the cobwebs were firmly dusted off.

#CallumSmith #Boxing #EddieHearn

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | SUNNY EDWARDS VS. GALAL YAFAI

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved