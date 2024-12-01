“Plenty More To Give!” – Callum Smith & Eddie Hearn Eye Buatsi After Comeback KO

Callum Smith admits a fight with Joshua Buatsi is the target after stopping Carlos Galvan in Birmingham. ‘Mundo’ talks post-fight alongside Eddie Hearn after the cobwebs were firmly dusted off.
#CallumSmith #Boxing #EddieHearn
Callum Smith admits a fight with Joshua Buatsi is the target after stopping Carlos Galvan in Birmingham. ‘Mundo’ talks post-fight alongside Eddie Hearn after the cobwebs were firmly dusted off.
#CallumSmith #Boxing #EddieHearn
Tags * Boxing Buatsi Callum Callum Smith comeback Eddie Eddie Hearn EYE give Hearn Matchroom Boxing PLENTY Smith Smith vs Buatsi Smith vs Galvan
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …