Home / Boxing Videos / “I'm A Boxer-Puncher Like Lennox Lewis” – Olympian Teremoana Teremoana Signs

“I'm A Boxer-Puncher Like Lennox Lewis” – Olympian Teremoana Teremoana Signs

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Olympian Teremoana Teremoana has signed promotional terms with Matchroom alongside Goldstar and Tasman Fighters and looks to make a dent on the Heavyweight scene. Our new recruit swings by Matchroom HQ with Eddie Hearn to announce the signing. Already 4-0 in the paid code, the 6’6 Aussie believes he has all the attributes to go the whole way.

#Boxing #MatchroomBoxing #TeremoanaTeremoana

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“Deep Down You Don't Like Your Brother!” – Kal Yafai Tells Sunny Edwards

Watch as Kal Yafai talks to Sunny Edwards about brother Charlie during the pre-fight hand …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved