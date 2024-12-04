Home / Boxing Videos / His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Reveals Riyadh Season's Plans For 2025…

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Reveals Riyadh Season's Plans For 2025…

DAZN Boxing 19 mins ago Boxing Videos



His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, called into Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo to reveal all of Riyadh Season’s boxing plans for the coming year…

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#riyadhseason #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach NEW YORK PRESS CONFERENCE | #TankRoach

*** The start time for this press conference has been updated to 4pm ET. *** …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved