WBA mourns the passing of Israel Vazquez  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the passing of former Mexican fighter, Israel Vazquez, at the age of 46 after losing a long fight against cancer.

His illness became known and several campaigns were launched, but unfortunately he was unable to continue fighting. The news of his passing was confirmed by Mauricio Sulaimán early Tuesday morning.

Vazquez has been one of the most memorable Mexican fighters of recent times due to his aggressive style and great battles in the ring. He is also known for his rivalry with Rafael Marquez, with whom he had truly impressive and unforgettable fights for boxing lovers. They fought four times, with two wins for each of them.

Native of Mexico City, Vazquez was a former super bantamweight champion and had a long and productive professional career that began in 1995 and ended in 2010.

The pioneer organization sends words of condolence to Vazquez’s family and loved ones at this difficult time and wishes the champion to rest in peace.