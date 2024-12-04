Rivera vs. Gonzalez will fight in San Juan  – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera will make another defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas flyweight belt on Saturday against Angel Gonzalez at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in Puerto Rico.

The “Doctorcito”, a former amateur fighter of great quality, made his jump to professional boxing in 2022 and since then has been collecting victories and regional titles from various organizations in a good start to his career.

The 27-year-old southpaw won his WBA belt in a tough fight against Andy Dominguez last February 24 and defended the belt on June 15 against Efrain Sandoval, so now he will go for his second exhibition.

This time his opponent will be Gonzalez, a 31-year-old American who is undefeated in his career. In his last fight on June 15 he defeated Josue Morales by unanimous decision in 10 rounds and now he has earned this opportunity against the Puerto Rican.

Rivera comes into the fight with 6 wins, no losses and 2 knockouts, while Gonzalez has a record of 14 wins, 7 of them by knockout.