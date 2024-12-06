THE SHOWDOWN | Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel! Things Got Heated, The Score Will Be Settled Dec 14th!





Both Fighters Have Lots To Prove To Close Out 2024! Alexis Rocha Looks To Cement His Spot As A Welterweight World Title Contender, Overcoming Adversity And Taking A Couple Ls On The Way. Rocha Doesn’t Believe Curiel Is On His Level, And Plans To Show That Dec. 14th.

While, Rising Star, Raul Curiel Looks To Prove To The World He Is The Best In The Division, Using Alexis Rocha To Help Him Reach His Goals Of Becoming A World Champion. Curiel Has Been Itching For This Fight And Looks To Take Full Advantage Of The Stage Given!

