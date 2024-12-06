Home / Boxing Videos / “You Need To Weigh Them!”- Team Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins In Glove Dispute

“You Need To Weigh Them!”- Team Liam Paro & Richardson Hitchins In Glove Dispute

Matchroom Boxing Boxing Videos



Watch exclusive footage from the Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins glove selection as both teams disagree when the gloves are unwrapped for the rules meeting.

