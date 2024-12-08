Home / Boxing Videos / CampHouse | Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel – Rocha Looking To Show Levels, Curiel Looking For The KO!

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel – Rocha Looking To Show Levels, Curiel Looking For The KO!

Raul Curiel Is Ready To Let The World Know Who He Is And Feels This IS The Prime Opportunity To Show That! While The Younger More Experienced Fighter In The Pro Ranks, Alexis Rocha, Is Ready To Show The Up & Coming Star To Wait His Turn, Rocha’s Reign Hasn’t Even Started Yet.
Rocha vs Curiel is a 12-RD Welterweight attraction, for the NABO & NABF International Titles at 147lbs. RochaCuriel will be live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA! Or catch it worldwide on DAZN!

