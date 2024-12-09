Roy Jones Jr. Breaks Down His Legendary Boxing Journey | THE ART OF WARD





THE ART OF WARD is back with another boxing legend! This week, Andre Ward sits down with fellow hall-of-famer and ATS Fight teammate, Roy Jones Jr, for an expansive interview that looks back on his life and career.

From growing up in Pensacola to making his mark on the international stage with Team USA at the Olympics, Roy opens up about his journey into boxing and the milestones that shaped his legendary run.

Roy takes us through his most defining moments, including his unforgettable first world title win against Bernard Hopkins, and reflects on the key victories and defeats that contributed to his success. He also shares the challenges and triumphs that led to him becoming a world champion in four different weight classes.

As the conversation evolves, the two legends have an honest conversation about one of the most the difficult decisions every fighter faces: knowing when it’s time to retire.

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:02:00) – Upbringing in Penscola

(00:05:19) – Roy’s Unique Fighting Style

(00:12:47) – Getting In Fights As A Kid

(00:19:52) – 1988 Olympics Team Stories

(00:38:00) – Start Of Pro Career, First Title Shot

(00:44:47) – Fight vs. Toney

(00:52:20) – Leaving Top Rank, Vinny Pazienza Fight

(00:57.39) – Montel Griffin Fights & Friendship

(01:12:14) – HBO Relationship, Clinton Woods Fight

(01:24:07) – Why He Didn’t Fight Tyson

(01:35:21) – Losing to Tarver, Fighting At Different Weights

(01:48:28) – Career Regrets

(01:52:50) – Importance Of Family

(01:58:47) – Quicker Hitters

(02:01:59) – Hall Of Fame

(02:05:37) – Knowing When To Retire

(02:10:37) – END

