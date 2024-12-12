Home / Boxing Videos / 'Naoya Inoue Is Ducking Murodjon Akhmadaliev' Eddie Hearn Talks Mega Fight & Monte-Carlo Preview

'Naoya Inoue Is Ducking Murodjon Akhmadaliev' Eddie Hearn Talks Mega Fight & Monte-Carlo Preview

Eddie Hearn joins Jamie Ward and Darren Barker in the studio post press conference in Monte-Carlo to talk all things fight week in the Principality. The Matchroom chairman discusses a future fight between star man Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Naoya Inoue and why that is yet to happen. Plus a full preview of the card live on DAZN this Saturday with updates on his recent visit to the WBC Convention in Germany and a look ahead to next week’s rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

