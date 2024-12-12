Murodjon Akhmadaliev's Beat Down & Late TKO Vs Ronny Rios | Full Fight





Murodjon Akhmadaliev stopped Ronny Rios in the very last round of their June 2022 Super Bantamweight World Title clash at the Tech Port Arena, San Antonio. Despite suffering an early hand injury, MJ showed his class to get the game Rios out of there in the 12th and final round. The Uzbek Superstar continues his climb back to World honours when he fights Ricardo Espinoza for the WBA interim Title on Saturday 14 December in Monte-Carlo!

