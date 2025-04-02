Quick Jabs | Jojo Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Antonio Perez! El Monte vs. Tijuana 🥊

At the Commerce Casino, Commerce, CA, Thursday over DAZN Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions) presented in the Main Event former 2012 Olympian and WBA Featherweight champion Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz, Jr. who was upset by Jesus Antonio Perez. 4 In the Main Event former WBA Feather and current lightweight southpaw Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz, Jr., was upset by Jesus “Ricky” Antonio Perez, of Tijuana, Baja California, MEX, over 10 solid rounds.
Jojo Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Antonio Perez | February 15, 2024 | Commerce Casino – Commerce, CA
