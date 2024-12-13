Is THIS The Key To Tyson Fury Beating Oleksandr Usyk? 🤔 #shorts





Take a look at how Tyson Fury uses the uppercut ahead of his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Watch #Usyk2Fury, December 21, live on DAZN.

@Turki_alalshikh #shorts

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #RiyadhSeason