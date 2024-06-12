Las Vegas atmosphere is heating up for Davis vs Martin – World Boxing Association

This Saturday’s World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title fight between Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas saw its first official event yesterday, which was the arrival of the fighters at the hotel where they will fight this coming weekend.

The fighters were greeted by hundreds of people who lined the lobby and surrounding areas of the MGM Grand to cheer and greet the stars of the week.

Gervonta Davis was a no-show but his team, led by trainer Calvin Ford, apologised and said that the WBA champion was running a little late but would be back in action soon.

On Martin’s side, he arrived along with Derrick James and offered statements to the media, in addition to share a little with the people, and then rest a little and to finalize details for the fight.

David Benavidez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk, who will be in the co-main event, attended the event, as well as Elijah Garcia and Kyrone Davis, who will fight for the WBA international middleweight belt, and Mark Magasayo and Eduardo Ramirez who will fight for the super featherweight intercontinental belt.

This Wednesday, one of the press conferences of the event will take place, and the public training sessions in Las Vegas.



