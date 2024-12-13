Home / Boxing Videos / Isaac “Pitbull” cruz annihilates Diego Magdaleno with RD1 KO | October 31, 2020

Isaac “Pitbull” cruz annihilates Diego Magdaleno with RD1 KO | October 31, 2020

Premier Boxing Champions



In a display of explosive power, Isaac Cruz unleashed a whirlwind of punches against Diego Magdaleno, leaving the veteran stunned and ultimately dropping him in the first round. Cruz’s aggressive assault proved too much for Magdaleno to handle, resulting in a spectacular knockout that showcased the young fighter’s immense talent and solidified his status as a rising force in the lightweight division.

