Full Fight | John Ramirez vs Fernando Diaz! Scrappy, Always, Puts On A Show For The People! (FREE)

A Solid 10 Rounds Of Experience For The Young Student, Scrappy Ramirez! After Starting Boxing Late, He Became A Quick Learner And Dedicated Himself To Be Great.
Scrappy Has Been In The Gym With World Champions Like Zurdo Ramirez, Regis Prograis, And More To Help Him Overcome Adversity And Get That World Title Opportunity!
John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez vs Fernando Diaz
May 27th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs, Indio, CA – #RochaYoung
