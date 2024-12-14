Home / Boxing Videos / “He Didn't Want To Be There!”- Teremoana Teremoana Performs Tila Dance After Monster Matchroom Debut

Matchroom Boxing 38 mins ago Boxing Videos



What a win for Teremoana Teremoana who destroys Volodymyr Katsuk in Monte-Carlo on his Matchroom debut. The Aussie Olympian moves 5-0 and performs the traditional Tila dance to celebrate.

