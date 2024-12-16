David Benavidez's Brutal TKO Stoppage of Alexis Angulo | August 15, 2020

The sheer power and precision of David Benavidez’s power punching was on display as he delivered a devastating TKO stoppage to Alexis Angulo. Benavidez showcased his clear dominance in the ring through a combination of gut wrenching body shots and head snapping uppercuts over 10RDs before Angulo’s team stopped the fight.
