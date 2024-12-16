Home / Boxing Videos / David Benavidez's Brutal TKO Stoppage of Alexis Angulo | August 15, 2020

David Benavidez's Brutal TKO Stoppage of Alexis Angulo | August 15, 2020

The sheer power and precision of David Benavidez’s power punching was on display as he delivered a devastating TKO stoppage to Alexis Angulo. Benavidez showcased his clear dominance in the ring through a combination of gut wrenching body shots and head snapping uppercuts over 10RDs before Angulo’s team stopped the fight.

📺 Watch the fight here: https://youtu.be/C2Ep7UD2iaY?si=6_3UjhFgcpaoyEJC

#DavidBenavidez #BenavidezAngulo #Boxing

