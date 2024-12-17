Ringside POV | Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel! Great Fight Night To End The Year! Catch All The Action!

Relive All The Best Moments From 2024’s Last Golden Boy Show Of The Year!
Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel
Dec. 14th, 2024 – Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA – #RochaCuriel
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #alexis #rocha #lex #santaana #raul #curiel #cougar #mexico #riyadhseason #icymi #ringside #recap #highlights #highlight
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl