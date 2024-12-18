Chris Kongo vs John Henry Mosquera: Full Fight (Usyk vs Fury 2 Workout)

’Too Slick’ Chris Kongo gets a convincing win over John Henry Mosquera after the Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury 2 Workout in Riyadh. Watch the full fight back.
Image: Queensberry Promotions.
#UsykFury2 #Boxing #ChrisKongo
’Too Slick’ Chris Kongo gets a convincing win over John Henry Mosquera after the Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury 2 Workout in Riyadh. Watch the full fight back.
Image: Queensberry Promotions.
#UsykFury2 #Boxing #ChrisKongo
Tags * Chris Fight FULL FURY HENRY JOHN Kongo Matchroom Boxing Mosquera usyk Workout
The Romford Bull Johnny Fisher and The White Rhino Dave Allen go through their Public …