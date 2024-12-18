WBA Convention closed in style  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Convention 2024 closed in style this week at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Three intense days full of activity set the tone for another great event of the pioneer organization that left great moments for the boxing world.

The final day was highlighted by the judges and referees seminar, attended by more than 150 participants who participated in the dynamic class of the WBA committee, led by Luis Pabón.

Once completed, took place the closing ceremony where the president of the organization, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, gave his closing speech and then handed out the official certificates to those who attended the seminar.

It was a convention with many discussions and debates, in addition to awarding figures such as Felix Trinidad, Claressa Shields, Christy Martin, among other great legends present. Amanda Serrano, Bernard Hopkins, Rolando Romero, Alycia Baumgardner, Jorge Linares, Jake Paul, among other participated in this great event.

Orlando has become a great place for boxing and the Caribe Royale Hotel has been on the rise since the WBA’s centennial convention was held in 2022, so the organization congratulates the entire team and thanks them for all the work they have contributed to all the events.