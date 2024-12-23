Happy Holidays | Operation Blue Santa Is A Go, Who Better To Help Than El Monte's, Arnold Barboza!

El Monte, your future World Champion, Arnold Barboza is out here spreading the wealth! Wishing Everyone Happy Holidays and a Healthy & Prosperous 2025!
ABJ is back in training ahead of his recently announced World Title Eliminator, against 140lb contender, Jack Catterall.
Catterall vs Barboza will take place Feb. 15th, 2025 in Manchester, UK!
