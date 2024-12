KO | Darius Fulghum vs Tyson Luna! An All Out Blood Bath, For As Long As It Lasted!





Darius Fulghum Puts In The Work In This All Out War! Houston’s Super Middleweight Prospect Is On The Rise!

Darius ‘DFG’ Fulghum vs Adrian ‘Tyson’ Luna

Sept 16th, 2023 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, CA – #ZepedaGesta

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #darius #fulghum #dfg #texas #houston #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl