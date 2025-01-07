When Carl Froch Destroyed Yusaf Mack In 3 | Froch Vs Mack Full Fight

Fresh from dethroning Lucian Bute, Carl Froch returned to the Nottingham Arena to smash American Yusaf Mack on 17th November 2012 to retain the IBF World Super Middleweight Title in sensational style. Victory for ‘The Cobra’ would set-up the rematch with Mikkel Kessler.
