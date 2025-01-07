When Carl Froch Destroyed Yusaf Mack In 3 | Froch Vs Mack Full Fight





Fresh from dethroning Lucian Bute, Carl Froch returned to the Nottingham Arena to smash American Yusaf Mack on 17th November 2012 to retain the IBF World Super Middleweight Title in sensational style. Victory for ‘The Cobra’ would set-up the rematch with Mikkel Kessler.

#CarlFroch #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.