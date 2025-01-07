Home / Boxing Videos / 🔬 That Jai Opetaia KO vs Ellis Zorro In Slow-Mo 😮‍💨

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Jai vs Nyika 😤🔥

Who you got?! #OpetaiaNyika | Jan 8 | Live on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved