Home / Boxing News / WBA Baltic Title Officially Announced – World Boxing Association

WBA Baltic Title Officially Announced – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 53 mins ago Boxing News

This Wednesday, July 16, the World Boxing Association (WBA) officially unveiled the WBA Baltic title during the first WBA Europe Convention, currently taking place in Madrid, Spain.

Introduced by Jesper Jensen, the regional belt is designed to create opportunities for fighters from the Baltic region and encourage local promoters to pursue higher-quality matchups in these countries.

With WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and WBA Europe Director Mariana Borissova in attendance, Jensen presented the belt before all delegates, explaining the motivations and objectives behind this new championship.

Promoters have welcomed the idea of the WBA Baltic strap, and the first bouts featuring this newly established title will be announced soon.


Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

WHITMAN NAMED EASTETRN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK – DiBella Entertainment

GRADY LITTLE NAMED RECIPIENT OF 2025 PAUL KEYES RBI AWARD – DiBella Entertainment

Former Richmond Braves manager Grady Little has been named the recipient of the 2025 Paul Keyes RBI Award, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved