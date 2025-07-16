WBA Baltic Title Officially Announced – World Boxing Association

This Wednesday, July 16, the World Boxing Association (WBA) officially unveiled the WBA Baltic title during the first WBA Europe Convention, currently taking place in Madrid, Spain.

Introduced by Jesper Jensen, the regional belt is designed to create opportunities for fighters from the Baltic region and encourage local promoters to pursue higher-quality matchups in these countries.

With WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza and WBA Europe Director Mariana Borissova in attendance, Jensen presented the belt before all delegates, explaining the motivations and objectives behind this new championship.

Promoters have welcomed the idea of the WBA Baltic strap, and the first bouts featuring this newly established title will be announced soon.