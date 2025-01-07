Home / Boxing Videos / Morrell Henderson TKOs Kalvin Henderson inside 4RDs | Morrell vs Henderson

Morrell Henderson TKOs Kalvin Henderson inside 4RDs | Morrell vs Henderson

When the lights shine brightest, David Morrell Jr always puts on a show 🥊! Watch the full fight where Morrell delivered a bruising fourth-round TKO over Kalvin Henderson here 📺: https://youtu.be/5Csr7MkVO7U?si=K2yHGcXFR0jNdUpU

Morrell and David Benavidez put their undefeated records on the line Feb. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

#DavidMorrell #MorrellHenderson #DavidMorrellJr

