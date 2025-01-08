Home / Boxing Videos / Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika Live Undercard Prelims

Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika Live Undercard Prelims

We’re live from the Gold Coast, Australia in the build-up to Jai Opetaia vs David Nyika with 2 live fights on the preliminary undercard:

1) Albert Tu’ua vs Kodi Shallali
2) Tony Ingram vs Runqi Zhou

