When Katie Taylor Became 2 Weight World Champ | Taylor Vs Christina Linardatou Full Fight





After landing the 135lbs Undisputed crown, Katie Taylor jumped up to Super Lightweight to claim the WBO World Title against Christina Linardatou on 2 November 2019 in Manchester to become a two division Champ. Watch back the full fight.

#KatieTaylor #TaylorLinardatou #Boxing

