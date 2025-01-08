Home / Boxing Videos / When Katie Taylor Became 2 Weight World Champ | Taylor Vs Christina Linardatou Full Fight

When Katie Taylor Became 2 Weight World Champ | Taylor Vs Christina Linardatou Full Fight

Matchroom Boxing 57 mins ago Boxing Videos



After landing the 135lbs Undisputed crown, Katie Taylor jumped up to Super Lightweight to claim the WBO World Title against Christina Linardatou on 2 November 2019 in Manchester to become a two division Champ. Watch back the full fight.

#KatieTaylor #TaylorLinardatou #Boxing

***

