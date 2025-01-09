Home / Boxing Videos / Devin Haney Survives Scare To Outpoint Jorge Linares | Haney Vs Linares Full Fight

Devin Haney Survives Scare To Outpoint Jorge Linares | Haney Vs Linares Full Fight

Devin Haney showed his skill and also some grit against Jorge Linares on 29 May 2021 in Las Vegas to retain his WBC World Lightweight Title. Despite the big right in round 10, ‘The Dream’ showed his class to get through the experienced former World Champion ‘El Nino’.

