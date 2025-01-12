Home / Boxing Videos / Ring Awards: Roberto Garcia Lands Trainer Of The Year

Ring Awards: Roberto Garcia Lands Trainer Of The Year

2 hours ago



Roberto Garcia lands Trainer of the Year award at the Ring Magazine Awards 2024.

About DAZN Boxing

