Oleksandr Usyk Wins Ring Awards' Male Fighter Of The Year After Handing Tyson Fury His First Losses

Oleksandr Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in a quarter of a century by becoming the first man to defeat Tyson Fury, following up his win with another in a sensational rematch.

