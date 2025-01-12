Home / Boxing Videos / 'It must be delivered!' | Eddie Hearn hopeful for Joshua vs Fury in 2025 🥊

'It must be delivered!' | Eddie Hearn hopeful for Joshua vs Fury in 2025 🥊

Sky Sports Boxing 18 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch Andy Scott’s interview with Eddie Hearn in which he discusses the possibility of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury at Wembley this year.

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights
► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff
► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing
►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Who should Oleksandr Usyk fight next? 🥊 🤔

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports ► Boxing full …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved