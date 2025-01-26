Conah Walker Scores Sensational 11th Round TKO To Win British & Commonwealth Titles Vs Harry Scarff

Adam Azim vs Sergey Lipinets 1/2/25 Sky Sports Azim (12-0, 9 KOs) returns to the ring following an emphatic stoppage win over Ohara Davies on October 19th at the Copper Box Arena. The undefeated... […]

Boxing's Global Shift https://www.ifltv.com/newsandopinions/boxings-global-shift *"Boxing's Global Shift: Why the US is No Longer King of the Ring"* By Billie... […]

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn Chris Eubank Jr will fight Conor Benn in their long-awaited showdown in April in London, according to Saudi boxing organiser Turki Alalshikh. ... […]

Harlem Eubank v Tyrone McKenna Belfast welterweight Tyrone McKenna will go up against Harlem Eubank in Brighton on 7 March. McKenna will return to action after his victory over... […]

Canelo vs Crawford getting closer..... (wink, wink) https://www.boxingnews24.com/2025/01/boxings-first-real-fight-in-ages-canelo-vs-crawford/ *"Boxing’s First Real Mega-Fight In Ages: Canelo Vs.... […]

Tyson Fury retires ..... Another normal day on planet earth: the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, the planet continues to spin around the sun. It rains in some... […]

Callum Simpson vs Steed Woodall Simpson returns to South Yorkshire following his title winning fight at Oakwell Stadium for the first defence of his belts as the Barnsley boxer... […]

Who should be next for Oleksandr Usyk? Oleksandr Usyk is set to take an 'extended break' from boxing after beating Tyson Fury for a second time. His manager Egis Klimas claims his... […]

Jai Opetaia v David Nyika Jai Opetaia reigns as IBF champion, and he has largely looked untouchable in his 26 professional fights. They have brought 26 wins, 20 knockouts, and... […]

Michael Conlan still wants to fight Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan says "the only reason" he is still boxing is to win a world title. Conlan last fought in December 2023 when... […]

Who had a better run of bums? I was just watching an old interview of Larry Holmes and one of the reporters alluded to Holmes's opponents not being top tier guys. The Lucien... […]

Best boxing memories 2024 What were your best boxing memories for 2024? The best fight was Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke 1 even if it was a domestic contest, it was... […]