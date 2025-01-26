Home / Boxing Videos / Conah Walker Scores Sensational 11th Round TKO To Win British & Commonwealth Titles Vs Harry Scarff

Conah Walker Scores Sensational 11th Round TKO To Win British & Commonwealth Titles Vs Harry Scarff

Matchroom Boxing 38 mins ago Boxing Videos



SCENES! Way behind on the cards – Conah Walker scores a dramatic 11th round stoppage over Harry Scarff to win the British & Commonwealth Welterweight Titles!

#shorts #conahwalker #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“The World Awaits!”- Dalton Smith Smashes Ouizza To Win European Title

What a win for Dalton Smith who stops Walid Ouizza to add the European Super …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved