Joseph Parker in the Desert with Lennox Lewis & Wladimir Klitschko | DAZN On the Ground: Episode 1

Joseph Parker in the Desert with Lennox Lewis & Wladimir Klitschko | DAZN On the Ground: Episode 1

DAZN Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Joseph Parker is joined during his training in the desert by former heavyweight world champions with Lennox Lewis & Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his world title fight against Daniel Dubois live on DAZN on February 22.

