Shields and Perkins Set to Clash for the Undisputed Heavyweight Title – World Boxing Association

Claressa Shields and Danielle Perkins are ready to make history this Sunday as they step into the ring at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, to battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Shields will face Perkins in the main event of the evening, a bout that promises to be historic as it could crown the first-ever undisputed champion in this weight class.

For Claressa, it’s a chance to etch her name even deeper into the annals of boxing history. A victory would make her an undisputed champion in a third different weight division—a feat that would solidify her legacy as one of the sport’s greatest.

In her last fight, Shields secured a unanimous decision win over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on July 24. Now, she returns to the ring to face an undefeated challenger, fueled by the relentless pursuit of greatness.

Danielle Perkins, on the other hand, steps into this bout with everything to gain and little to lose. The Brooklyn native is undefeated in five fights since her professional debut in 2020 and now finds herself in the biggest fight of her career—a win here could catapult her to a whole new level.

Shields boasts an impressive record of 15 wins, 3 by knockout, while Perkins enters the ring with 5 victories, 2 of which came by stoppage.