Throwback | Oscar De La Hoya vs Fernando Vargas! What Side Were You?? A Historic Fight! (FULL FIGHT)

Which Modern Day Rivalries Compare To The Anticipation Of This Great Clash???
Oscar De La Hoya vs Fernando Vargas
Sept. 14th, 2002 – Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV #DeLaHoyaVargas
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #oscar #delahoya #fernando #vargas #goldenboy #dazn #daznboxing #sports #freefight #throwback #tbt #highlight #full #fight #fullfight #free
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:
https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl