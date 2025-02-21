Home / Boxing Videos / Final face-off: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 🔥 #shorts

Final face-off: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 🔥 #shorts

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago



Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face off for thr final time ahead of their rematch, watch the fight, February 22, live on DAZN. Click here to buy 👉 https://DAZN.com/YouTube

Click here to watch 👉 https://youtube.com/live/nWx24LQmMYQ?feature=share

#BeterbievBivol2 #riyadhseason #DAZNBoxing ​⁠

