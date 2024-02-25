Caparello wins NABA Gold cruiserweight title – World Boxing Association

Australian Blake Caparello captured the North American Boxing Association (NABA) Cruiserweight Gold title on Friday night at the Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York, defeating Italian Simone Federici by knockout.

With a powerful left jab, “Il Capo” Caparello caught Federici in the left chin, putting an end to the main event of the evening at 2:10 of the fifth round. The event was organized by Star Boxing.

The experienced Caparello confirmed his comeback in great shape, with his second straight win. The previous one came in June 2023, after a break of more than a year. The 37-year-old Australian now extends his record to 32 wins, 15 of them by KO, four losses and one draw.

Simone Federici, meanwhile, suffered his first loss in his last seven fights. His record now stands at 20 wins, three losses and one draw.



