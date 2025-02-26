“Rocky” Hernández and “El Bravo” Téllez Set for War in Quebec – World Boxing Association

This Friday night, the Casino du Lac-Leamy in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, will play host to an explosive showdown as Eduardo “Rocky” Hernández and René “El Bravo” Téllez Girón battle for the WBA Continental Americas Super Featherweight Title.

Hernández: A Knockout Artist on a Mission

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernández (36-2-0, 32 KOs) has built a reputation as a devastating puncher, with an astonishing 32 knockouts in 36 wins. The 27-year-old Mexican power puncher enters the ring riding a two-fight winning streak, including a dramatic—and controversial—victory over Thomas Mattice in September. That fight was cut short in the sixth round due to an accidental headbutt from Mattice, with Hernández winning by decision.

Hernández has long been regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in the super featherweight division, and he’s determined to keep his momentum going with another statement win.

Téllez Girón: Looking for Redemption

Standing in his way is René Téllez Girón (20-4-0, 13 KOs), a 26-year-old Mexican warrior eager to bounce back after a tough unanimous decision loss to Floyd Schofield in November. Téllez struggled to make an impact against the slick American, and now he’s looking to prove he belongs among the top contenders at 130 pounds.

With Hernández’s knockout power and Téllez’s hunger for redemption, this all-Mexican clash has all the ingredients to be an all-action war. Will “Rocky” continue his path of destruction, or will “El Bravo” pull off the upset? Quebec is in for a fight night to remember!