Anderson Silva Reflects on His Historic UFC Run & Life After MMA | THE ART OF WARD

On the newest episode of THE ART OF WARD, Andre Ward is joined by one of the greatest fighters in history, Anderson Silva.

The Spider takes us through his incredible MMA journey, sharing the story of how he went from missing a soccer tryout to going on one of the most legendary runs in UFC history. Silva opens up about his relentless drive to be great, his deep love for fighting, and what has kept him motivated throughout his career.

He also talks about his transition into boxing after leaving the UFC, his ongoing desire to keep fighting as he gets older, and the story behind his iconic nickname. Plus, Anderson reflects on how he coped with loss as his UFC career came to a close.

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:01:45) – Brazil Upbringing, Soccer Story

(00:04:20) – First Fight in Japan

(00:08:15) – First UFC Contract, Rich Franklin Fight

(00:12:55) – Historic Winning Streak, Dana White

(00:22:40) – ‘Spider’ Nickname

(00:25:05) – Dealing With Loss, Weidman Fights

(00:29:45) – Wanting To Keep Fighting, Boxing Fights

(00:37:23) – Best Fighter he Faced

(00:41:46) – END

