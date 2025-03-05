Home / Boxing Videos / Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman! Live Press Conference | Land of the Brave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🥊

Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman! Live Press Conference | Land of the Brave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🥊

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 47 mins ago Boxing Videos



Join us in Glasgow, Scotland for the launch press conference of Land of the Brave featuring a blockbuster main event that sees Former Undisputed Champion Josh Taylor take on a belt collector in his own right, Ekow Essuman. Also, here from a stacked undercard including Lee McGregor, Nathaniel Collins, Aloys Jr, David Jamieson, Aston Brown & more as they look to bring boxing back to Scotland on our new home, DAZN.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Cindy Ngamba builds her PERFECT boxer 🥊

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub #shorts ► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports ► Boxing …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved