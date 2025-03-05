Josh Taylor vs Ekow Essuman! Live Press Conference | Land of the Brave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🥊





Join us in Glasgow, Scotland for the launch press conference of Land of the Brave featuring a blockbuster main event that sees Former Undisputed Champion Josh Taylor take on a belt collector in his own right, Ekow Essuman. Also, here from a stacked undercard including Lee McGregor, Nathaniel Collins, Aloys Jr, David Jamieson, Aston Brown & more as they look to bring boxing back to Scotland on our new home, DAZN.

