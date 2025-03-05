Home / Boxing Videos / Sebastian Fundora Endures a Bloody Battle to Become a Unified 154-lb Champ

Sebastian Fundora Endures a Bloody Battle to Become a Unified 154-lb Champ

Sebastian Fundora endured a battle of blood, sweat, and tears—emphasis on BLOOD—to defeat Tim Tszyu and become a Unified Super Welterweight World Champion.

Fundora returns on March 22 to defend his titles against Chordale The Gift Booker on Prime Video!

