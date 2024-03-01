Puello vs Martin Full Fight: March 1, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video PPV





WBC World Super Lightweight Champion Alberto “La Avispa” Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defended his title with a close 12-round split decision over Spain’s Sandor Martin (42-4, 15 KOs).

Martin immediately started the all-southpaw battle by coming forward, applying pressure, and was able to land several effective punches to the head and body of the undefeated champion.

The 31-year-old Martin complained to trainer Rafael Martin he was seeing double out of his right eye after round two, but seemingly unhindered, came out firing extended barrages of hard punches in an exciting round three.

Normally a difficult stylistic puzzle to solve, Puello was able to land the occasional counterpunch against Martin but continued to seem uncomfortable with the Spaniard’s free-swinging aggression and effective defensive movement throughout much of the middle rounds.

Making adjustments, 30-year-old Puello began to find more success in round eight, landing sharp counters and letting his hands go more often with quick combinations on a slowly fading Martin. Puello appeared to briefly hurt Martin with a left to the body in round 11.

Martin suffered a cut on his right eye during a closely contested final round, ultimately scored in Puello’s favor by all three judges.

A closely fought contest throughout, the combatants were separated by three or fewer landed punches in nine of the twelve rounds. Puello landed 36 more jabs than Martin, while Martin landed 48 more power punches than Puello. Martin had a 86-43 edge in body punches landed. One judge scored the fight 115-113 for Martin, while the other two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 for Puello.

