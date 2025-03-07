Home / Boxing Videos / Dalton Smith Vs Mathieu Germain: Launch Press Conference

Dalton Smith Vs Mathieu Germain: Launch Press Conference

WBC World Super Lightweight Mandatory Dalton Smith keeps the momentum going against Canadian Mathieu Germain at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on April 19. Watch the launch press conference with the first face off.

