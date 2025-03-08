Josh Taylor Vows To Stick MIDDLE FINGER Up At Haters, Sets World Title Targets 😡🎯 | UNIBET LOWDOWN

Former undisputed world champion, Josh Taylor joins Dev Sahni for the Unibet Lowdown ahead of his return to the ring in Glasgow against Ekow Essuman. The Scot talked proving his haters wrong, Tefimo Lopez, Jack Catterall and becoming a two-weight world champion.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing