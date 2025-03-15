Home / Boxing Videos / Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | Live Weigh-In! | A Hard Days Night | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta

Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | Live Weigh-In! | A Hard Days Night | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us live from Boxpark Liverpool for the weigh-in and final face-off between WBA World Featherweight Champion Nick Ball and TJ Doheny ahead of their headline clash at the M&S Bank Arena tomorrow night. Also weighing-in are Andrew Cain, Charlie Edwards, Jadier Herrera, Brad Strand & more as they prepare for what’s sure to be an explosive night of Championship boxing. 💥

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Full Fight | William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes…A knockout machine!

William Zepeda was a pure knockout machine, winning a fourth-round TKO against an overmatched Maxi …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved