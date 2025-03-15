Nick Ball vs TJ Doheny | Live Weigh-In! | A Hard Days Night | #CainEdwards #StrandBaluta





Join us live from Boxpark Liverpool for the weigh-in and final face-off between WBA World Featherweight Champion Nick Ball and TJ Doheny ahead of their headline clash at the M&S Bank Arena tomorrow night. Also weighing-in are Andrew Cain, Charlie Edwards, Jadier Herrera, Brad Strand & more as they prepare for what’s sure to be an explosive night of Championship boxing. 💥

