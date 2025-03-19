Home / Boxing Videos / Chordale Booker Is Ready to Rise to the Occasion vs. Sebastian Fundora

Chordale Booker Is Ready to Rise to the Occasion vs. Sebastian Fundora

Chordale Booker knows he has a tall task in front of him and he’s ready to rise to the occasion.

#FundoraBooker | SATURDAY | @primevideo

