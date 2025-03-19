Chordale Booker Is Ready to Rise to the Occasion vs. Sebastian Fundora

F*ck Tarver and the casuals BUT... RJJ won their first fight. It was the right decision. There was no robbery. Watch that fight. Tarver was hitting gloves all night long. He didn't hit... […]

Best of Knockouts of the Year (KOTY) So apparently Ring Magazine picks a Knockout of the Year since 1989. Was looking at the list and saw some truly ferocious knockouts. But was... […]

How do you rank the Four Kings? Rate Leonard, Hagler, Hearns, and Duran based on these three categories: personal favorite to least favorite, their performances against each other... […]

Rene Santiago scores upset win over Shokichi Iwata to claim WBO belt https://www.boxingscene.com/rene-santiago-scores-upset-win-over-shokichi-iwata-to-claim-wbo-belt--205856 *"Rene Santiago scores upset win over... […]

Nick Ball v TJ Doheny Nick Ball belongs to an ancient and forgotten boxing time and place. On Saturday, Ball defends his WBA featherweight title for the second time, in... […]

Who is next for Usyk? World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the WBO to begin negotiations with Joseph Parker for a mandatory title defence. ... […]

Naoya Inoue's next two fights have been lined up. The Japanese sensation has reportedly signed to defend his undisputed super bantamweight crown against Ramon Cardenas and Murodjon Akhmadaliev in the... […]

Make one change... If you had the power to change one thing in boxing to instantly improve the sport, what would it be? One single change that would have the biggest... […]

Serrano-Taylor III: July 11th at MSG Image: https://i.imgflip.com/9mivjb.jpg This fight will make it a trilogy. IMHO, Serrano won the first fight and got robbed. In the second,... […]

Eubank vs McKenna Harlem Eubank is set to fight Tyrone McKenna this Friday, on channel 5. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the Welterweight division. Harlem... […]

I still want to see Inoue v Tank... I don't care what they say! Forget about the size differences and weight, I believe Inoue can come up and make this fight at Lightweight and Tank Davis can stay at a normal... […]

Who knew Agit Kabayel was THAT good? I didn't know much about the Kurdish/German, but he has impressed me. That body work is absolutely spectacular. He has made a fan out of me. In fact,... […]

japan triple header march thirteenth Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Gk43TadXIAAeqFF?format=jpg&name=small kenshiro teraji v seigo yuri akui, wba/ wbc flyweight unification ... […]

Who was Muhammad Ali’s best opponent? With so many great names on his résumé, who stands out as the best fighter he ever faced? If all of Ali’s opponents fought each other at their... […]