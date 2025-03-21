Throwback | Ibeth Zamora Silva vs. Marlen Esparza! In her first bid to become a world champion!





Marlen Esparza took care of business against Ibeth Zamora Silva in her first bid to become a world champion.

Winning the belt wasn’t easy for Esparaza, as she was dropped in the opening round, but once she got her barrings, she outboxed the long-reigning champion and walked away with the WBC flyweight title.

Ibeth Zamora Silva vs. Marlen Esparza | June 19th, 2021 | Don Haskins Center-El Paso, Texas

