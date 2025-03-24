Home / Boxing Videos / Tszyu vs Spencer FIGHT PREVIEW: April 5, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

Tszyu vs Spencer FIGHT PREVIEW: April 5, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video

#TszyuSpencer Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/TszyuSpencer

Former world champion and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu will return to the ring to take on rising contender Joey Spencer in the super welterweight main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action on Saturday, April 5 (U.S. date and time) from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the action streaming exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries. Join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch the card: amazon.com/pbc

A superstar in his native Australia, Tszyu hopes to bounce back from a world title defeat in his last outing with a victory over the talented contender Spencer, who enters this fight on a three-bout winning streak and who can earn his own signature victory on April 5.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

